Prince Harry’s father King Charles is not the ‘curse’

Experts have just called Prince Harry father King Charles a blessing to have around, and not just a curse as advertised.

Royal broadcaster and royal critic Esther Krakue issued these sentiments and claims.

She weighed in on everything in on of her interviews with Sky News Australia.

During the course of this chat, she said, “The Sussexes were so adamant that they want to curate their own public image” but “unfortunately, the more they seem to do that, the more they actually fail.”

In the eyes of Ms Krakue, “They (the Royal Family) really actually saved his public image because ever since he's left, and he's been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it's completely tanked”.

This just “shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse.”