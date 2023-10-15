Meghan Markle ‘slowly’ building career ‘behind the scenes’ with new strategy

Meghan Markle’s new plan for her career is slow and steady

Meghan Markle’s new strategy for her career could play out very well for her, as per a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed with William Morris Agency (WME), which also represents Hollywood stars like Matt Damon and Joaquin Phoenix. Royal expert Jack Royston, who writes for Newsweek, thinks it’s a power move on part of the

Royston is of the opinion that even though her signing with the agency has not shown the public any “tangible” results in six months, it is likely to play out well. He says that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has a history of landing in hot water whenever she dives straight into a new venture.

Royston referred to what a PR agent from Hollywood told him about such signings, writing, "In terms of the online world, six months is a short space of time that you can use to start building behind the scenes.”

“That would have been a sensible approach, slowly building behind the scenes and working out who she is and how she wants to come across because she's had a lot of stick."

Royston also shared his thoughts on how rumors build around the Duke and Duchess whenever they get away from the public eye.

"It is a recurring feature of Harry and Meghan that speculation about them tends to build whenever a vacuum of information is allowed to develop.”

"This was seen most recently when they took a step out of the limelight for several months and unfounded rumors began circulating that they were secretly getting a divorce," he added.