Monday, October 16, 2023
Meghan Markle using 'sensible approach' to 'build new personality', says expert

Meghan Markle using sensible approach to build new personality, says expert

Meghan Markle is lauded for signing with William Morris Agency after being dropped by Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex has made an empowering move after taking up WME as her talent agent after suffering from humiliation.

Jack Royston from Newsweek notes: "In terms of the online world, six months is a short space of time that you can use to start building behind the scenes," a PR agent who works with Hollywood celebrities said to Royston.

"That would have been a sensible approach, slowly building behind the scenes and working out who she is and how she wants to come across because she's had a lot of stick,” he noted.

This comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced parting ways with Spotify due to their professional differences earlier this year.

