Kevin Spacey suffers major career blow after acquittal

Following his acquittal from sexual assault charges, Kevin Spacey still faced reputational damage as London cinema refused to premiere his new film, Control.



Explaining the cancellation cause, the Prince Charles Cinema backed off at the eleventh hour after the Oscar winner's involvement in the movie.

"We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have canceled your hire with us," the cinema boss Greg Lynn told Daily Mail.

He continued, "Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case.

Adding, "My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere."

Jumping on his defense, the 55-year-old's Welsh co-star Lauren Metcalfe told the Sunday Telegraph: "He (Spacey) has been proven to be innocent and who are they to say otherwise? Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker Gene Fallaize shared an update on the film's premiere on Instagram.

"The #controlmovie World Premiere will now take place at the larger Genesis Cinema on Nov 14 due to a number of reasons, including an overwhelming demand for tickets, so thank you to everyone for your support, and now we can get more of you in!." he wrote.

Control marks the first project of Kevin after being acquitted of sexual assault charges in a London court earlier this year.

