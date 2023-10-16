 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Paris Hilton's honest reflection on Britney Spear's upcoming memoir

Monday, October 16, 2023

Paris Hilton has recently shared her thoughts regarding her pal, Britney Spears, upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The pop sensation's memoir is set to be released on October 24, 2023.

The 42-year-old TV personality and businesswoman, while on a campaign to promote her Be An Icon home collection, shared her candid thoughts about 41-year-old Britney's memoir.

In an interview with People magazine, Hilton appeared to be very proud of the songstress for showing the courage to tell her story.

She said, "I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about."

The entrepreneur continued that writing a book can be a life-changing and healing experience in so many different ways.

Paris, who had also released her own memoir, stated, "Britney is such a strong woman. I am proud of her."

Previously, the five-time Oscar nominee actress Michelle Williams was nominated by the Toxic singer to narrate the audio-book version of the latter's memoir.

Britney also revealed that only the introduction of the book will be narrated by herself. 

