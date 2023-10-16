 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband

Suzanne Somers’ husband Alan Hamel gave her a heartfelt gift a day before she passed away on Sunday morning.

An insider told Page Six that Alan gifted the late actress a handwritten poem enfolded in her favorite flowers i.e. pink peonies.

People reported that the Serial Mom star “went to bed after reading the poem, and later died peacefully in her sleep.” 

The outlet shared some parts of the poem which began as, “What brand of love do I feel for my wife Suzanne? … The closest version in words isn’t even close.”

Alan further wrote: “It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you don't do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you.”

Her death was confirmed by publicist, R. Couri Hay who shared that the deceased had plans with her family and friends for her birthday.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," he said in a statement.

Suzanne and Alan met in 1969 on the competition show “Anniversary Game” and later the two tied the knot in 1977.

