World Cup: Shoaib Malik once again advises Babar Azam to leave captaincy

Pakistan's Babar Azam gets bowled out by India's Mohammed Siraj during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India v Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on October 14, 2023. — Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, once again, has advised skipper Babar Azam to give up the captaincy and play as a player for the team, after Pakistan lost to India on October 14.

During his appearance on a private TV show, Malik responded to a question during the show, saying: "I have a sincere opinion for Babar, which I have shared before, that Babar should leave the captaincy."

He went on to clarify that he holds such an opinion for Babar, not because Pakistan lost to India nor is it because the team lost by a big margin, but he believes the 29-year-old captain performs better without the captaincy.

He said: "There is some homework that I have done based on which Babar as a cricketer can deliver amazing performances for himself and the team."

Malik said that Babar as a leader "doesn't think out of the box" and that "no cricketer should mix his leadership with his batting skills because they are two different things. He has been the captain for a long period but he is not improving."

Moreover, while discussing the team's performance, the 41-year-old said: "If any match of our team goes according to plan, the boys attack, but if something deviates from the plan, they don't."

According to Malik, Babar should "hold a meeting with the boys."

Despite a harsh defeat from India, Malik cheered Babar up, reminding him that, "the tournament is not over yet, there are many matches left, keep yourself strong".