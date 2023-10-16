 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Here's the complete list

Monday, October 16, 2023

Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Heres the complete list
Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Here's the complete list

Spooky season is right upon us, and Netflix has you all set for a thrilling ride.

Here's a list of top 20 horror movies of all time to watch on a chilling night for all the Halloween feels:

  • Tin & Tina
  • Deliver Us from Evil
  • The Pope's Exorcist
  • Run Rabbit Run
  • Things Heard & Seen
  • Lights Out
  • We Have A Ghost
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • Resident Evil
  • Choose or Die
  • Ouija: Origin of Evil
  • The Conjuring Universe movies
  • Creep
  • In the Tall Grass
  • Apostle
  • The Ritual
  • 1922
  • Gerald's Game
  • Hush
  • Under the Shadow

