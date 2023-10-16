Top 20 horror movies on Netflix for a chilling ride: Here's the complete list

Spooky season is right upon us, and Netflix has you all set for a thrilling ride.
Here's a list of top 20 horror movies of all time to watch on a chilling night for all the Halloween feels:
- Tin & Tina
- Deliver Us from Evil
- The Pope's Exorcist
- Run Rabbit Run
- Things Heard & Seen
- Lights Out
- We Have A Ghost
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Resident Evil
- Choose or Die
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- The Conjuring Universe movies
- Creep
- In the Tall Grass
- Apostle
- The Ritual
- 1922
- Gerald's Game
- Hush
- Under the Shadow