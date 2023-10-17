 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts fear Prince Harry is currently at risk of losing out

Claims like this have been brought to light by author April Glover.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for Honey9.

In this piece she touched at length about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cherry picking.

She started everything off by saying, “this week, Prince Harry and Meghan made their scheduled yet brief return to public life at the 2023 Invictus Games.”

“It marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major appearance since the controversial car-chase paparazzi incident in May this year.”

“Without a strict royal engagement schedule to follow, the former senior royals are marching to the beat of their own drum,” Ms Glover also added in the middle of her piece.

Before signing off she also touched on the couple’s bid to constantly cherry-pick events and names they throw their name around.

So much so that Ms Glover even went as far as to add, “They cherry-pick charities and high-profile events to throw their weight behind, but the opportunities to do so are now growing slim,” before singing off.

More From Entertainment:

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update
6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend

6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend
Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot
Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace video

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace
Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation video

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation
Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’
Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast
Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith video

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith