Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day

Royal experts fear Prince Harry is currently at risk of losing out



Claims like this have been brought to light by author April Glover.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for Honey9.

In this piece she touched at length about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cherry picking.

She started everything off by saying, “this week, Prince Harry and Meghan made their scheduled yet brief return to public life at the 2023 Invictus Games.”

“It marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major appearance since the controversial car-chase paparazzi incident in May this year.”

“Without a strict royal engagement schedule to follow, the former senior royals are marching to the beat of their own drum,” Ms Glover also added in the middle of her piece.

Before signing off she also touched on the couple’s bid to constantly cherry-pick events and names they throw their name around.

So much so that Ms Glover even went as far as to add, “They cherry-pick charities and high-profile events to throw their weight behind, but the opportunities to do so are now growing slim,” before singing off.