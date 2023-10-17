 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Meghan Markle realises 'hugging' public is 'mistake', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly look confused in their new lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royal Family in 2020, are tipped to do philanthropy sans their protocol.

In the latest episode of Pod Save The King, host Ann Gripper talks to Judi James about the refreshed body language of the couple.

Gripper inquires: “Our friends Harry and Meghan, departed, for an adventure and a new life and in a new way of, not being royal, royal-adjacent, maybe? How do you think they are enjoying their new lives? What do you see in them?”

James then noted how Harry and Meghan seem slightly lost at events.

She began: "I think Harry, his body language recently, he maybe didn't remember, when you're not a royal anymore, you do have to look after yourself, work out your own choreography, and there's not people walking around, whispering into your ear, 'This is so and so and they’ve been building their allotment for the past year'.”I think he probably forgot how, a royal, their life is made easy in the way of being ferried around and all they have to do is, pretty much, stand there and smile and chat to people.”

“I think, him and Meghan, quite rightly — I still feel it’s a shame they’re not in the Royal Family doing this — they threw themselves they into change and being a bit of a revolution. Tactile, their lovely, romantic, sexy, PDAs, they look like real people and they're very good fun. And they actually did make William-Kate, back in the day, look a little bit stuffy. You know, it was like, 'Why don’t you just get out there and hug people', and everything like that, but I think they might just be realizing that mistake," concluded Ms James.

