 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William defended Royals with '7-word reply' over Meghan 'racism' claims

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Prince William defended Royals with 7-word reply over Meghan racism claims

Prince William faced humiliation at the hands of public after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acused the Royal Family of being racists.

The Prince of Wales was confronted days after the Sussexes revealed Royal Family had reservations against the skin colour of Archie in 2021.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview, Meghan said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born".

She claimed: "In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title...

The Duchess added: "That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him.

"It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations," Meghan tearfully told Oprah.

Soon after the confrontation, William was asked outside a school in Stratford about his views.

The Princes then replied with just 11 words: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

 "We're very much not a racist family," said William in another statement when asked by Sky News.

More From Entertainment:

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls last words to Tupac with tears: ‘I let my ego come in’

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls last words to Tupac with tears: ‘I let my ego come in’
Prince Harry is no longer a priority to father King Charles

Prince Harry is no longer a priority to father King Charles
Kim Kardashian reveals where she finds best beauty hacks

Kim Kardashian reveals where she finds best beauty hacks
King Charles becomes part of numismatic history

King Charles becomes part of numismatic history

Jada Pinkett Smith on August Alsina romance: ‘I did not cheat on Will Smith’

Jada Pinkett Smith on August Alsina romance: ‘I did not cheat on Will Smith’
Justin Bieber's $5,000 surprise gift for Hailey revealed: Watch video

Justin Bieber's $5,000 surprise gift for Hailey revealed: Watch
Prince William slammed for skipping event in 'his own country'

Prince William slammed for skipping event in 'his own country'
Liam Payne’s driving license stripped after ‘repeated’ speeding offences

Liam Payne’s driving license stripped after ‘repeated’ speeding offences

Kate Middleton's parents land in trouble

Kate Middleton's parents land in trouble

Madonna's mini-me, Estere, steals the spotlight during epic celebration tour: Watch video

Madonna's mini-me, Estere, steals the spotlight during epic celebration tour: Watch
Katy Perry drops cryptic comment on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA

Katy Perry drops cryptic comment on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce PDA
Meghan Markle better parent to raise Archie, Lilibet than Prince Harry

Meghan Markle better parent to raise Archie, Lilibet than Prince Harry