Prince William defended Royals with '7-word reply' over Meghan 'racism' claims

Prince William faced humiliation at the hands of public after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acused the Royal Family of being racists.

The Prince of Wales was confronted days after the Sussexes revealed Royal Family had reservations against the skin colour of Archie in 2021.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview, Meghan said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born".

She claimed: "In those months, when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he won't be given a title...

The Duchess added: "That was relayed to me from Harry, that was from conversations that family had with him.

"It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations," Meghan tearfully told Oprah.

Soon after the confrontation, William was asked outside a school in Stratford about his views.

The Princes then replied with just 11 words: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."



"We're very much not a racist family," said William in another statement when asked by Sky News.

