 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend
6ix9ine puts behind bars in foreign country for beating girlfriend

Let’s say 6ix9ine has a rich history of run-ins with the law. In the latest, the controversial rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic for assaulting his girlfriend and music producer.

Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – was nabbed on October 13 for attacking two people with his associates, according to Daily Mail.

Following the assault, the Gooba rapstar attempted to leave the country via a private plane, as a local criminal lawyer Felix Portes told Complex.

Updating the matter on Instagram, the attorney revealed that the status of the 27-year-old was under ‘migration alert.’

“Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT,” he continued. “His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

Ultimately, the New York native’s luck was run out as he was arrested in the Samana town.

Earlier, the authorities arrested 6ix9ine in Florida for multiple times flouting the traffic rules.

More From Entertainment:

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update
Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day video

Prince Harry’s opportunities are growing slimmer by the day
Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot
Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace video

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace
Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation video

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation
Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’
Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast
Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith video

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith