Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'love nest' secret in new memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith, renowned actress and co-host of the popular talk show Red Table Talk, has opened up about an intimate and touching revelation in her new memoir, "Worthy."

The memoir, released this Tuesday, delves into the personal life of the Girls Trip star, particularly her journey through motherhood and her relationship with husband Will Smith.

One of the most captivating revelations from the book is the story of the 'love nest' that Jada constructed for herself and Will when their children, Jaden and Willow, were young.

It's not uncommon for parents to struggle with the balance between their own personal lives and their children's needs, and Jada's candid account showcases her commitment to her family.

In the memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith confesses that when Jaden and Willow were little, both of them slept in her bedroom. "They continued to do so nightly for some years," she reveals. This sleeping arrangement was a testament to her dedication to motherhood, but it didn't come without challenges.

Jada writes, "To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars.”

However, as any parent can attest, even the most well-intentioned plans can go awry. Over time, their kids "hijacked that room as well," revealing the complexities of parenting and the importance of adapting to the evolving needs of one's family.



Jada's memoir offers readers a glimpse into the private life of a Hollywood power couple that, on the surface, appeared to have it all.