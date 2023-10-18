Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases

The world was shaken after Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest bombshell book Worthy. But, Will Smith, too has written a memoi about his life and addressed a touchy subject: divorce



The Men in Black star's views about divorce are pretty strict, writing in 2021’s book Will, he said, “I would never have gotten married if I thought divorce was an option,” referring to his first marriage. “If quitting is a possibility, everyone will pick that — it’s the easiest one.”

In 2018, the Academy winner remembered the tearing up of union with Sheree Zampino after she filed for divorce.

Appearing on Red Table, the 55-year-old said, “She hit me hard,” Will continued. “I was like, ‘Ouch! Ouch! And I still told her, I said, ‘No. You can’t have a divorce and she hit me with the, ‘So you’re going to make somebody stay with you who doesn’t love you?’ And I said, ‘I’m actually not. Nope, I’m not. And that was the one that got me.”

Will has been married two times and has three children.