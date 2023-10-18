 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Will Smith tackles divorce in book as Jada Pinkett Smith memoir releases

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The world was shaken after Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest bombshell book Worthy. But, Will Smith, too has written a memoi about his life and addressed a touchy subject: divorce

The Men in Black star's views about divorce are pretty strict, writing in 2021’s book Will, he said, “I would never have gotten married if I thought divorce was an option,” referring to his first marriage. “If quitting is a possibility, everyone will pick that — it’s the easiest one.”

In 2018, the Academy winner remembered the tearing up of union with Sheree Zampino after she filed for divorce.

Appearing on Red Table, the 55-year-old said, “She hit me hard,” Will continued. “I was like, ‘Ouch! Ouch! And I still told her, I said, ‘No. You can’t have a divorce and she hit me with the, ‘So you’re going to make somebody stay with you who doesn’t love you?’ And I said, ‘I’m actually not. Nope, I’m not. And that was the one that got me.”

Will has been married two times and has three children.

