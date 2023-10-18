‘Cheating’ Justin Timberlake's ‘other woman’ exposed by Britney Spears

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has officially broken her silence in regards to the relationship she once had with Justin Timberlake.

according to Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, Timberlake cheated on her with “another celebrity” right around the same time.

For those unversed, the duo dated from 1999 to 2002, however, even in her memoir, Spears refused to list the name of this celebrity.

Per The Daily Mail, Spears’ reasoning for hiding their identity is because they ‘have a family’ and she ‘doesn't want to embarrass them’.

Earlier in the day People magazine reported other shocking details of the duo’s relationship, namely Spears’ abortion.

It reads, “It’s from that part of Spear’s memoir reads, It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated.”

“He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

“I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father.”