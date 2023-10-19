42 Dugg makes a memorable exit from prison in a Silver Rolls Royce

42 Dugg, the American rapper, who was serving his one-year prison sentence, has been released ahead of his schedule. The rapper was released earlier this week after serving six months, as a result of the efforts of his label boss, Yo Gotti.

42 Dugg decided to make his release a memorable experience as he sprinted towards a waiting silver Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.

According to the XXL Magazine, the Detroit rapper's legal journey has been a roller coaster of a ride as he was charged with felony possession of a firearm in March 2020. He was sentenced to six months in a West Virginia prison camp. He failed to report to the prison camp and faced additional charges.

Earlier this year in April 2023, Dugg pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to one year in prison on April 26, 2023.

The rapper has previously alleged that he was kept in inhumane conditions in jail, saying that he was not even allowed visits from his family in a since-deleted Instagram post.

His release comes after the label boss Yo Gotti offered $2 million to any attorney who could get Dugg released.

Dugg has to spend another three years on probation and has to pay a $20,000 fine as well as abstain from all the illegal drugs.