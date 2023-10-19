Travis Kelce teases dad's 'terrifying conversation' with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce found himself in a surprising twist of events when his father, Ed Kelce, engaged in a "terrifying conversation" with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce, 34, and his older brother, Jason Kelce, 35, humorously shared the story on their "New Heights" podcast, shedding light on their dad's charm and charisma.

“You know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis joked, alluding to Ed Kelce's outgoing personality. To this, Jason chimed in, "He shouldn't be talking to Taylor Swift," and Travis readily agreed, labeling the encounter as "terrifying."



Despite the jests and laughter, the Kelce brothers showed appreciation for their dad and defended him against their playful teasing. They described Ed Kelce as "the best dad in the world" and recognized his talent for engaging conversations.



"We can't keep kicking Dad just because we enjoy doing it, man, and our dad is the best f–king dad in the world," Travis fondly declared. Ed Kelce's interaction with the pop star garnered attention on social media, with fans applauding his engaging conversation skills.



Jason pointed out that their dad's conversational skills and charisma had been passed down to him and jokingly mentioned, “He is a great converser. It’s where Jason gets his storytelling and all of his charisma. We’re saying this just because we like to rag on the big guy.”



In a humorous remark, Travis joked about Ed Kelce's newfound appreciation for Taylor Swift's music, suggesting that he had started "listening to her songs" more regularly.



The unexpected exchange became a topic of conversation after Travis Kelce's recent romantic link to Taylor Swift was unveiled.