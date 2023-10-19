Scarlett Johansson ramps up pressure on SAG-AFTRA to end strike

The writers' strike is successfully over, but the actors' strike is far from over as the latest deadlock persists; Scarlett Johansson, including other A-listers, is ramping up pressure on SAG-AFTRA leadership to seek a way out of the impasse after talks broke down with the studios.



The union head honchos had a Zoom meeting with the Marvel star, George Clooney, Tyler Perry, and other actors.

Through the meeting with President Fran Drescher and executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Hollywood stars expressed their discontent over the breakdown in the negotiations.

Insiders told Variety the A-list actors are mulling options to get the talks back on track as the strike is nearing 100 days.

Reacting to the report, the union said, "We meet with members of all profiles every day, and we won't be commenting on those private conversations."

George previously called the negotiations broken down as "worrisome." Further commenting, "At least get in the room. Don't take a vacation," urging the studios to return to the bargaining table.

On Oct. 11, the talks between The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and SAG-AFTRA were suspended after both sides failed to hash out their disagreements on key thorny issues, including the share of streaming revenue, guardrail against the rising AI tech, and others.