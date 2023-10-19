 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Meghan Markle struggling to raise Archie, Lilibet amid money troubles

Meghan Markle is having problem raising her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid financial troubles which has been affecting her health.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has so far not signed any Hollywood project since she and Prince Harry lost their $20 million Spotify deal earlier this year.

Hence, the money troubles have left Meghan stressed as she is finding it hard to raise her kids while maintaining their lavish lifestyle.

As per In Touch Weekly, a nutrition expert has said that “something’s seriously wrong” with Meghan as she is “obviously not taking care of herself and is looking scary skinny.”

An insider also echoed the same remarks, noting how Meghan is “cracking under the pressure” of intense public scrutiny combined with money woes.

Meghan and Harry’s troubles doubled after they lost on another good opportunity to make money when Netflix cancelled the Duchess’ animated series, Pearl.

“Money is definitely an issue, and their bills are piling up,” the insider noted. “Meghan feels like she’s constantly having to hustle to afford her and Harry’s lifestyle.”

Referring to her kids, Archie and Lilibet, the source said Meghan is “struggling to balance her time with them as well. She has a lot on her plate.”

A psychotherapist Stacey Kaiser also noted that Meghan’s has gone through drastic weight loss which hints that she is “stressed, depressed, exhausted.”

