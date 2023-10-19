 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rolling Stones to replace Spotify logo on Barcelona players' shirt

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Rolling Stones to replace Spotify logo on Barcelona players shirt
Rolling Stones to replace Spotify logo on Barcelona players' shirt

Barcelona said Thursday their players would wear a shirt featuring the famous logo of the Rolling Stones for the Clasico against Real Madrid later this month, as part of the club´s sponsorship deal with streaming giants Spotify.

The La Liga champions signed a major shirt sponsorship agreement with Spotify last year.

The emblem of rock legends the Rolling Stones, a mouth with its tongue sticking out, will replace the Spotify logo on the front of Barca´s jerseys for the game on October 28 and the women´s Clasico in November.

Barcelona have previously worn shirts featuring the logo of Canadian rapper Drake and the cover artwork of Motomami, the third studio album released by Spanish singer Rosalia.

The deal with Spotify, which included the naming rights for the Camp Nou, could be worth up to 435 million euros ($459 million) over several seasons, according to media reports.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to balance the books after financial struggles which led to the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears on Justin Timberlake split: ‘I was comatose’ and he ‘ran around happily’

Britney Spears on Justin Timberlake split: ‘I was comatose’ and he ‘ran around happily’
Queen Elizabeth had refused ‘unfair’ doctors’ orders before death video

Queen Elizabeth had refused ‘unfair’ doctors’ orders before death
Lewis Capaldi wins hearts with heroic gesture for elderly woman: 'He has a massive heart'

Lewis Capaldi wins hearts with heroic gesture for elderly woman: 'He has a massive heart'
Megan Fox to reveal secrets of men in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox to reveal secrets of men in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'
Britney Spears dealt a financial blow as book goes on sale 'by accident'

Britney Spears dealt a financial blow as book goes on sale 'by accident'

Meghan Markle's mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?

Meghan Markle's mother following in the footsteps of Kris Jenner?
Meghan Markle knows 'no one' wants to hear another word video

Meghan Markle knows 'no one' wants to hear another word
Kate Middleton will only let Prince Louis get away with murder

Kate Middleton will only let Prince Louis get away with murder
Kim Kardashian reveals stark difference in daughter North and son Saint

Kim Kardashian reveals stark difference in daughter North and son Saint
Prince William's ‘insecurities' on full display for the world

Prince William's ‘insecurities' on full display for the world
Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy
Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end video

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end