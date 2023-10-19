 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Thursday, October 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s needs a line between bravery and ego-driven foolhardiness

The similarities between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have just been referenced by experts.

These claims about the Sussexes have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

All of this has been brought to light in a piece for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser referenced the similarities between Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana.

The biggest similarity out of all of them however, is the fact that “the stories of Diana and Meghan are about big dreams”.

As well as things like “big mistakes” and “intense personal and social dislocation about navigating the psychological terrain of going from jubilant cheering crowds to cloistered, solitary existence.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser it was also about “finding the line between bravery and b********* and ego-driven foolhardiness” before their subsequent farewells from the British monarchy. 

