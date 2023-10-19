Pakistan, China vow to make CPEC corridor of sustainable growth

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of Peoples on October 19, 2023. — X/@anwaar_kakar

BEIJING: Pakistan and China stressed the steady pace of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and vowed to make it a corridor of sustainable growth in a meeting of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of Peoples on Thursday.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum, the event which PM Kakar is set to attend in Beijing.

The two sides agreed to make the CPEC a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development that dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two leaders reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation.

They also agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

PM Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China are reliable partners and steadfast friends.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, the prime minister termed the bilateral relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

PM Kakar said Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and for the socioeconomic development of the people of Pakistan.

President Xi underlined that Pakistan was an iron-brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.

He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

Xi also expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development, which was the shared vision of the two countries.

They also discussed regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues.

Moreover, Pakistan and China also agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

On the occasion, PM Kakar extended an invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, which he graciously accepted.

