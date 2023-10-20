Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disick's crush talk

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in entertaining the idea of Scott Disick having a crush on her.

The Good American founder, known for her candidness, responded with a humorous yet firm rebuttal to her mother Kris Jenner's playful remarks on the matter.

During the episode, Kris Jenner, 67, made a quip about Scott Disick, who previously dated Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker and shares three children with her, suggesting he had a "brother/sister crush" on Khloé.

She tried to elaborate, but Khloé, 39, swiftly cut her off, saying, "That's not a thing. There's no such thing as a brother/sister crush, unless you live in the six states that legalize incest, and we don’t do that here."

Kris, realizing her comment may have been a misstep, admitted, "I think it came out wrong," but Khloé didn't let her continue, stating, "No, no, we got it."

The light-hearted exchange followed a more serious conversation earlier in the episode when Scott expressed his loneliness and desire to find a partner. Kris asked him about his ideal woman, to which Scott jokingly inquired about Khloé's height before praising her as funny, kind, sweet, and cute.

In a confessional, Kris said, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé."

The rest of the episode showcased Kris and Khloé trying to play matchmaker for Scott, interviewing five different women to set him up on a date.