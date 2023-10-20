 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disick's crush talk

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disicks crush talk
Khloe Kardashian shuts down Scott Disick's crush talk

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in entertaining the idea of Scott Disick having a crush on her. 

The Good American founder, known for her candidness, responded with a humorous yet firm rebuttal to her mother Kris Jenner's playful remarks on the matter.

During the episode, Kris Jenner, 67, made a quip about Scott Disick, who previously dated Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker and shares three children with her, suggesting he had a "brother/sister crush" on Khloé. 

She tried to elaborate, but Khloé, 39, swiftly cut her off, saying, "That's not a thing. There's no such thing as a brother/sister crush, unless you live in the six states that legalize incest, and we don’t do that here."

Kris, realizing her comment may have been a misstep, admitted, "I think it came out wrong," but Khloé didn't let her continue, stating, "No, no, we got it."

The light-hearted exchange followed a more serious conversation earlier in the episode when Scott expressed his loneliness and desire to find a partner. Kris asked him about his ideal woman, to which Scott jokingly inquired about Khloé's height before praising her as funny, kind, sweet, and cute.

In a confessional, Kris said, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé."

The rest of the episode showcased Kris and Khloé trying to play matchmaker for Scott, interviewing five different women to set him up on a date. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's sizzling romance sparks 'international tour'

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?

Taylor Swift's film dampens 'Killer of the Flower Moon' success?
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia video

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter reveals struggle with Dyslexia
Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons

Britney Spears unveils sacrifices made for 'precious moments' with sons
Britney Spears 'learning freedom' after ending 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears 'learning freedom' after ending 13-year conservatorship
'Gen V' craze prompts Amazon to renew for season two

'Gen V' craze prompts Amazon to renew for season two
Why Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details

Why Adam Sandler hit pause mid-show? Details

Frankie Grande spills the beans on bond with Ariana Grande

Frankie Grande spills the beans on bond with Ariana Grande
Britney Spears shuns TV interviews for upcoming memoir

Britney Spears shuns TV interviews for upcoming memoir
Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four

Netflix renews fan-favorite 'Sweet Magnolias' for season four
Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal

Britney's bombshell memoir exposes heartbreaking conservatorship ordeal
Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates

Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates