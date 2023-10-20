 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Melanie Walker

Billie Eilish moves on from ex Jesse Rutherford, sparks new romance

Billie Eilish has moved on from Jesse Rutherford almost five months after their breakup with a celebrity tattoo artist, as per reports.

The Lovely singer has been seen on multiple dates with David Enth, reported The Sun, who also revealed that the duo has been spending time together in Los Angeles.

As per the publication the Grammy Award winner and Enth have grown close when though they haven’t been going out for long.

Another hint that the two might be dating is Eilish’s new huge body ink that that runs all the way down her back, a photo of which she shared on Instagram.

“Their romance is super low-key but they have been on quite a few dates,” a tipster said. “He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended.”

“They have really hit it off,” the source close to Eilish shared.

“David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos — her ex looked like an older version of David. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”

