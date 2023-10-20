Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

King Charles will face another disappointment as Prince Harry does not have any plans to let his kids, Archie and Lilibet, meet their grandpa on Christmas even though he is looking for home in UK.



An expert discussed the reports about Harry, the Duke of Sussex, searching a property in his home country, because he wants to reconcile with Charles and Prince Harry.

Speaking with The Mirror, Royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop said the chances of Harry looking for a home in country does not mean he yearns to heal his bond with the Royal family.

"Just as Camilla was the evil adulterer until we discovered a gentle and, even pretty, Queen, Harry is being curated as the little lost boy, a square peg in an American hole who wants to come home," she said.

"We Brits want to believe Harry can’t manage without us, that he misses the brother he has told us he was never close to, the father he is no longer speaking to and the country he slammed in his H&M drone-athon Netflix series," she added.

The expert continued: "I'm sure Harry would like a bolthole in London (it's his home city after all) but it makes no sense for the safety-obsessed Sussexes to invest in a private property when they can bunk up with cousins on the Windsor estate or stay in one of London's working palaces where the security brief is on-tap."

Dr Tessa suggested that it is the British public that misses Harry and wants to see him in his home country, saying, "Christmas is coming and we want Meghan and Harry to inject the Windsor brand with a bit of Transatlantic tension."

"But don’t hold your breath," she said, adding, "just as Harry was a no-show at Balmoral this summer it is unlikely that he'll grace Sandringham with his presence."

She also noted that Charles would not be able to meet his grandkids this time as well, saying, "Far from buying a penthouse near London, it doesn't even look like King Charles will get a Christmas cuddle with those absent grandchildren."