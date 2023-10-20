Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

The Woman in Me star Britney Spears admits in her book that after her breakup with the NSYNC singer she felt “isolated” and “awkward”.

Recalling her healing phase, Spears revealed, "The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time."

The Liar pop star also mentions her transient two-week “brawl” with Colin Farrel as an attempt to cope from her attachment to the Can’t Stop The Feeling! singer, Justin Timberlake.

As per Time, she wrote, "As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal", she added, "that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet."

The Stronger singer also owned her past infidelity confirming the longstanding rumor of her involvement with choreographer Wade Robson, who worked with Timberlake and NSYNC during their 2000 No Strings Attached Tour.

Nonetheless, Spears asserts her loyalty to Timberlake saying that “a piece of her heart” was still with Justin.

For those unversed, Spears, 41, and Justin ,42, met in the early 90’s while working on The Mickey Mouse Club.

The couple broke up, following a three year relationship, over a text message in March 2002.