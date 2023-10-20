 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

The Woman in Me star Britney Spears admits in her book that after her breakup with the NSYNC singer she felt “isolated” and “awkward”.

Recalling her healing phase, Spears revealed, "The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time."

The Liar pop star also mentions her transient two-week “brawl” with Colin Farrel as an attempt to cope from her attachment to the Can’t Stop The Feeling! singer, Justin Timberlake.

As per Time, she wrote, "As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal", she added, "that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet."

The Stronger singer also owned her past infidelity confirming the longstanding rumor of her involvement with choreographer Wade Robson, who worked with Timberlake and NSYNC during their 2000 No Strings Attached Tour.

Nonetheless, Spears asserts her loyalty to Timberlake saying that “a piece of her heart” was still with Justin.

For those unversed, Spears, 41, and Justin ,42, met in the early 90’s while working on The Mickey Mouse Club.

The couple broke up, following a three year relationship, over a text message in March 2002.

More From Entertainment:

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'
Dolly Parton, Mylie Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with a touch of rock

Dolly Parton, Mylie Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with a touch of rock
Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in The Windsors, dies of cancer

Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in The Windsors, dies of cancer

Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional ‘crumb of detail video

Prince Harry offers only the ‘occasional ‘crumb of detail
Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

Kate Middleton refuses to accompany King Charles to major event? video

Kate Middleton refuses to accompany King Charles to major event?
Sir Mick Jagger on losing Charlie Watts and people his age ‘dying all the time’

Sir Mick Jagger on losing Charlie Watts and people his age ‘dying all the time’
Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger mimic each other's dance moves

Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger mimic each other's dance moves

Taylor Swift gets giddy during night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz

Taylor Swift gets giddy during night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz
‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers

‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to become ‘social' climbers
Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Will King Charles get ‘Christmas cuddle’ from Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir

Britney Spears drops another bomb on Justin Timberlake in upcoming memoir