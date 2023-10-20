 
Friday, October 20, 2023
Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture

Friday, October 20, 2023

A video of Prince William surprising a Windrush survivor has been widely circulated online, with royal fans praising the future king.

In the video, the Prince of Wales is seen ringing the doorbell and waiting for Alford Gardner to answer.

Alford is seen crying after finding the son of King Charles on his doorstep.

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to Alford Gardner, who was one of the only two surviving passengers from the famous Empire Windrush ship.

The former RAF serviceman's meeting with Prince William is captured in a documentary film that aired on Thursday evening on ITV1.

British troopship HMT Empire Windrush laid anchor at Tilbury Docks in 1948, with her passengers disembarking the following day.

The Empire Windrush carried hundreds of passengers from the Caribbean who, alongside people from other parts of the Commonwealth, came to the UK to fill post-war labour shortages.

The ‘Windrush generation’ became the symbolic shorthand for people who came to work or join family in the UK between 1948 and 1973, particularly from Caribbean countries. 



