Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears issues statement on shocking Justin Timberlake headlines

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears says her memoir 'The Woman In Me' is not meant to bash anyone 

Britney Spears has addressed the headlines making rounds since her bombshell revelations about her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The Gimme More singer took to Instagram to clarify that her book The Woman in Me is not meant to bash anyone since most of the events mentioned are “from 20 years ago” and she has “moved on” from it.

“My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by an means !!! That was me then ... that is in the past !!! I don't like the headlines I am reading ... that's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago…”

“I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!!,” she asserted.

The 41-year-old added that even though she wasn’t sure the book needed to be written, it has provided her “closure on all things.”

“Either way, that is the last of it and shit happens !!! This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!!”

She added that she hopes to “enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!”

"Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!!,” she clarified again as she concluded. 

