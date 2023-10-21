 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Irina Shayk ‘annoyed’ at Gigi Hadid for dating Bradley Cooper?

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Irina Shayk ‘annoyed’ at Gigi Hadid for dating Bradley Cooper?
Irina Shayk ‘annoyed’ at Gigi Hadid for dating Bradley Cooper?

Irina Shayk reportedly introduced her former lover Bradley Cooper to his new girlfriend Gigi Hadid; however, some reports claim she is “annoyed” at the supermodel.

According to an insider, the ladies, both successful models, have been friends for quite some time now and connect with each other through a lot of shared experiences.

However, there is not any jealousy between the ladies as Irina was the one who played cupid in Gigi and Bradley’s relationship.

Speaking with Life & Style, an insider said, “Irina seems fine with Gigi dating Bradley, but it’d be understandable if she was annoyed.”

“There’s absolutely no girl code at work here at all,” the source said, confirming that Irina introduced Gigi to the Maestro star.

“They’re both models and single moms — they have a lot of shared experiences,” the insider added. “Especially now, with Bradley in the mix!”

As for Gigi’s ex Leonardo DiCaprio, the source said he and Bradley are “still friends,” adding, “and there’s apparently no hard feelings between them.”

“Gigi had fun with Leo, but it’s no secret he’s not the committing type. Bradley’s the opposite — he’s not a player, he wants a long-term, committed relationship,” the source noted.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed

Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf reaction during Britney Spears' abortion revealed
Britney Spears accused of not telling whole truth about Wade Robson affair

Britney Spears accused of not telling whole truth about Wade Robson affair
Emily Blunt recalls her ‘appalling’ behavior against restaurant server

Emily Blunt recalls her ‘appalling’ behavior against restaurant server
Travis Kelce recalls ‘pure terror’ in big moment with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recalls ‘pure terror’ in big moment with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's intentions for Taylor Swift relationship exposed

Travis Kelce's intentions for Taylor Swift relationship exposed
Scott Disick being ‘extra proactive’ for 'pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick being ‘extra proactive’ for 'pregnant' Kourtney Kardashian

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s entire relationship timeline: Recap

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s entire relationship timeline: Recap
Meryl Streep part ways from husband Don Gummer after 45-year marriage

Meryl Streep part ways from husband Don Gummer after 45-year marriage
Travis Kelce plans to meet ladylove Taylor Swift after she resumes Eras tour

Travis Kelce plans to meet ladylove Taylor Swift after she resumes Eras tour
Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith set to perform first headlining shows post cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker teases fans with sneak peeks of upcoming album video

Travis Barker teases fans with sneak peeks of upcoming album
Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama

Kelly Clarkson slams NFL's Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance drama