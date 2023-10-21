 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William is feeling sick to his stomach over Prince Harry

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for making Prince William feel ‘utterly sick’ to his stomach.

Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In one of them, Ms Elser addressed the usage of Diana in death and bashed who believe their opinion is ‘valuable’ in matters relating to her commercial use.

She started everything off by saying, “Like a red rag to a bull (or the Bullingdon Club) elements in the UK media nearly immediately began their censorious clucking over the controversial scenes.”

At the end of the day, Ms Elser believes “there are only two people whose opinion really matters: Diana’s sons.”

That is “Prince William, just another Dad doing the school run these days in Windsor, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the only person who has probably tried to order a chip butty at Nobu.”

But “Turns out one of them is reportedly ‘totally sickened’ by the spectral scenes while the other is on the payroll of the company producing the palace pantomime.”

And “no points for guessing which is which,” she also added before signing off. 

