King Charles plans to mark 75th birthday with a major project

King Charles will mark his 75th birthday on November 14 with his first big project as monarch, reported thetimes.co.uk, referring to a new initiative tackling food waste.

The publication reported that he is personally part-funding the project to help those affected by food poverty and the cost-of-living crisis

According to the report, the monarch has made a six-figure personal donation to the “Coronation Food Project” enabling 8 new food hubs to be built across the UK, redistributing 200 million meals a year, with grants and funding for food charities.

It said both the British government and the opposition are “supportive” of the plans.



Like his mother Queen Elizabeth and many British monarchs before him, King Charles celebrates two birthdays annually. On November 14 each year, King Charles marks his birthday privately, but every year on one weekend in June, he will mark his "official" birthday with a procession known as Trooping the Colour

