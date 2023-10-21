Khloé Kardashian pens lengthy birthday note to ‘resilient’ Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is appreciating her sister Kim Kardashian's 'superpowers' on her 43rd birthday

Khloé Kardashian has written a long and heartwarming birthday note to sister Kim Kardashian as she turns 43, calling her a “superhero” and promising to be by her side “until time runs out.”

“God doesn't intend for anyone to handle all life has to offer by ourselves,” began Khloe in her Instagram note, which was accompanied by several photos of Kim.

“Luckily I didn't have to look far for my people. We were destined to be together. He knew what He was doing,” she wrote with gratitude.

“We need each other. I need you and I was blessed with you on this very special day!” wrote Khloe as she wished the mom of four a happy birthday.

As she continued in her long note, she called Kim a superhero and praised her resilience: “In my eyes, you are a superhero. I've never seen anyone remain as calm as you can in the most chaotic of situations. I've never seen anyone be able to navigate through life as clearheaded as you have.”

Then, the 39-year-old listed her sister’s superpowers: “Let me name a FEW of your super powers ... resilience, calmness, manifesting anything and everything, shapeshifting into anything you want to be... lawyer, friend, sister, daughter, mommy, CEO, medical advisor, media relations officer.”

The Good American co-founder shared what her elder sister has taught her of family values, writing, “You've taught me that Nothing can break us unless we allow it to, but everything can strengthen us if we are willing to take on that battle.

“You have gracefully fought many battles and you have become stronger because of them.

You inspire me daily. You motivate me to be better,” she said as she continued singing praises of Kim, 43.

“You and I until the end kiddo. I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you. Absolutely ANYTHING. I won't even ask questions,” she assured her sister.

“Ha! I'll follow you blindly wherever you go to support and protect you. I'll be right there on the sidelines cheering you on or ready to throw down if need be.”

“I proudly and honorably got you until time runs out,” promised Khloe.

