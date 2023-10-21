 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
WATCH: Impressive passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

An impressive passing out parade of cadets of 148th PMA Long Course, 67th Integrated Course, 35th Technical Graduate Course and 22nd Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, the army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdur Rehman Awan while the President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Hamza Khalid.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Shreejan Baniya from Nepal was awarded the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal.

Commandant's Canes were awarded to Course Under Officer Muhammad Najam Azam of the 67th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Fareeha Kainaat Arif of the 22nd Lady Cadet Course.

Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Frasat Toufique of the 35th Technical Graduate Course.

It is pertinent to mention that cadets from Iraq, Maldives, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Yemen were also amongst the graduates, read the statement.

