 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian ends Kim Kardashian feud — calls fights ‘joys of sisterhood’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

file footage

Kourtney Kardashian is apparently not as serious about her fights with her sister Kim Kardashian as it seems.

The Kardashians star has penned a birthday note for Kim, who turned 43 on Saturday. Even though Kourtney did not attend her sisters star-studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills, she penned a sweet birthday wish for her.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!”

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas,” she recalled affectionately.

Commenting on her many fights with the SKIMS founder, she wrote, “People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always.”

Kourtney Kardashian ends Kim Kardashian feud — calls fights ‘joys of sisterhood’

“May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy,” she concluded.

This comes after a long feud between the sisters that began with Kourtney alleging that Kim used her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, hosted by Dolce and Gabbana in Portofino, as a business opportunity.

The latest season of The Kardashians featured a phone call fight between the two, with Kim telling Kourtney her family and friends have a Whatsapp chat called “Not Kourtney” to discuss her behavior. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish turns out to be 'Peaky Blinders' fan

Billie Eilish turns out to be 'Peaky Blinders' fan
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ snubs Princess Diana’s support of warzone charity

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ snubs Princess Diana’s support of warzone charity
Prince William steps up as Kate Middleton takes a break from work video

Prince William steps up as Kate Middleton takes a break from work
Selena Gomez stuns in all-black ensemble during Malibu dinner with friends

Selena Gomez stuns in all-black ensemble during Malibu dinner with friends
Kim Kardashian takes Beverly Hills by storm with Kendall, Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian takes Beverly Hills by storm with Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Prince Harry is unaffected by Diana’s exploitation after death video

Prince Harry is unaffected by Diana’s exploitation after death
Meghan Markle ignores Maren Morris who defended her after Netflix documentary? video

Meghan Markle ignores Maren Morris who defended her after Netflix documentary?

Khloé Kardashian pens lengthy birthday note to ‘resilient’ Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian pens lengthy birthday note to ‘resilient’ Kim Kardashian

Prince William is feeling sick to his stomach over Prince Harry video

Prince William is feeling sick to his stomach over Prince Harry
Singer Maren Morris shares cryptic message for ex-husband after divorce

Singer Maren Morris shares cryptic message for ex-husband after divorce

Sofía Vergara spotted on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara spotted on date night with surgeon Justin Saliman

Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'

Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'