Kourtney Kardashian ends Kim Kardashian feud — calls fights ‘joys of sisterhood’

Kourtney Kardashian is apparently not as serious about her fights with her sister Kim Kardashian as it seems.

The Kardashians star has penned a birthday note for Kim, who turned 43 on Saturday. Even though Kourtney did not attend her sisters star-studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills, she penned a sweet birthday wish for her.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!”

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas,” she recalled affectionately.

Commenting on her many fights with the SKIMS founder, she wrote, “People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always.”

“May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy,” she concluded.

This comes after a long feud between the sisters that began with Kourtney alleging that Kim used her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, hosted by Dolce and Gabbana in Portofino, as a business opportunity.

The latest season of The Kardashians featured a phone call fight between the two, with Kim telling Kourtney her family and friends have a Whatsapp chat called “Not Kourtney” to discuss her behavior.