'Saturday Night Live' takes a jab at Jada Pinkett for Will Smith separation

Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent revelations about her separation from Will Smith led Saturday Night Live to take a dig at her.



Jada, portrayed by Ego Nwodim, was welcomed by Michael Che during the show’s new segment Weekend Update where he asks her about her new book Worthy.

"Sorry if I seem a little tired. I've been on the Today show 14 times in three days,” says Ego as Jada.

Talking about her controversial marriage with the Men in Black star, 'Jada' recalls, "The day we got married, I knew there was going to be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected."

When Michael asks who was it, she replied, “It was me. Yeah, it was me," following the audience breaking into laughter.

Mocking her further, Ego continues, “But it's OK, 23 years later, Will and I are still a unit. And it's because we have learned that the secret to a successful marriage is never to go to bed happy."

When the host asked why she didn’t get a divorce, the Jada dupe said mockingly, "If we got divorced, he could mess around and end up happy. And I can't have that."

The skit comes after the Girls Trip star revealed in a recent interview that she and Will separated in 2016, however, later during a Facebook live she said they are “still trying to figure out” their marriage.