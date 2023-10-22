 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles needs to do more for Meghan Markle after her regal captivity

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 22, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that King Charles needs to ‘do more’ for Meghan Markle after her regal captivity.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the portrayal of Princess Diana in the upcoming season of The Crown.

For those unversed, this season promises a visit from the ghost of the People’s Princess, and will also see her interacting with both then-Prince Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

She even went as far as to bash Buckingham Palace and say, “What that image of Debicki as Diana really spells out is that in all the time since the princess boarded the Al-Fayed’s Jonikal, the Palace has not grasped that they need to do more – much, much more – to help new royal brides to survive once they enter regal captivity.”

For those unversed, the converastion also circled around Ms Elser’s fury and frustration “on many levels” against the monarchy and its “immovable unwillingness” to make “adjustments or tweaks” to help out the members of its family.

After all, the question arises, “what Diana would have made of her son and daughter-in-law’s dramatic 2020 exit from the royal enclosure – proud? Angry at the palace? Sad? All of the above?”

More From Entertainment:

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism

Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism
Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years

Rihanna plans a million dollar comeback after 5 years
'Saturday Night Live' takes a jab at Jada Pinkett for Will Smith separation video

'Saturday Night Live' takes a jab at Jada Pinkett for Will Smith separation
Priyanka Chopra reveals the scariest part about being a mother

Priyanka Chopra reveals the scariest part about being a mother
Drew Barrymore reveals how Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired her dating game

Drew Barrymore reveals how Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired her dating game
Brooklyn Beckham grills haters over cooking videos: 'I don't care'

Brooklyn Beckham grills haters over cooking videos: 'I don't care'
SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule

SAG-AFTRA refuses to walk back on Halloween costumes rule
Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy video

Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy
Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?

Kourtney makes amends with Kim Kardashian on her birthday?
Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?

Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?
Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside

Netflix's Kevin Hart & Chris Rock documentary: A deep dive inside
Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy

Britney Spears makes cryptic change to Instagram amid memoir controversy