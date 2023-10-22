File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that King Charles needs to ‘do more’ for Meghan Markle after her regal captivity.



Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon the portrayal of Princess Diana in the upcoming season of The Crown.

For those unversed, this season promises a visit from the ghost of the People’s Princess, and will also see her interacting with both then-Prince Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

She even went as far as to bash Buckingham Palace and say, “What that image of Debicki as Diana really spells out is that in all the time since the princess boarded the Al-Fayed’s Jonikal, the Palace has not grasped that they need to do more – much, much more – to help new royal brides to survive once they enter regal captivity.”

For those unversed, the converastion also circled around Ms Elser’s fury and frustration “on many levels” against the monarchy and its “immovable unwillingness” to make “adjustments or tweaks” to help out the members of its family.

After all, the question arises, “what Diana would have made of her son and daughter-in-law’s dramatic 2020 exit from the royal enclosure – proud? Angry at the palace? Sad? All of the above?”