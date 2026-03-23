Jason Momoa becomes victim to flooding in Hawaii

Jason Momoa has been forced to evacuate his home on Oahu's North Shore after a devastating storm caused widespread flooding and destruction across Hawaii, and the Aquaman star has been using his platform to draw attention to those hit hardest.

The actor, 46, shared video updates on Instagram confirming that he and his family had left the area after the power went out.

"We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so, sending all our love," he told fans.

"North Shore's pretty gnarly right now, so just love, and hopefully everyone's safe and getting out and get together and figure out how we help everyone… Stay safe out there."

Momoa also posted footage of the storm's aftermath, massive flooding, downed trees and extensive damage across the area he has long called home.

Born in Honolulu and a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, his connection to the islands runs deep, and the destruction clearly affected him personally.

By Saturday, he and his girlfriend Adria Arjona had moved into action, organising a community event on the west side of Oahu to distribute meals to those displaced by the flooding.

"These past weeks have been heavy," he wrote.

"The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest."

He added: "We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you're not alone. That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

The scale of the emergency became clearer on Saturday morning when the threat of a dam failing in northern Oahu prompted mass evacuations, with USA Today reporting that thousands were ordered to leave as roads faced the risk of imminent failure.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green confirmed on X that around 5,500 people had been evacuated from the North Shore, describing the area as having been "bombarded" with heavy rain.

He reported no fatalities, though noted there had been a few serious injuries, and urged residents not to take the situation lightly even as the storm began moving on from Oahu towards Maui.