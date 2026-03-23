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Carrie Anne Fleming's death confirmed by 'Supernatural' costar at 51

Carrie Anne Fleming dies on February 26 at following battle with breast cancer

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Carrie Anne Flemings death confirmed by Supernatural costar at 51
Carrie Anne Fleming's death confirmed by 'Supernatural' costar at 51

Carrie Anne Fleming, a familiar face to fans of cult horror has died at the age of 51. 

The Canadian actress passed away on February 26 in Sydney, British Columbia, following complications related to breast cancer, her Supernatural co-star Jim Beaver confirmed.

Over the years, Fleming quietly built a career that spanned television, film, and theatre often leaving a lasting impression in roles. 

She became a recognisable presence in genre television, appearing in fan-favourite series like Supernatural and iZombie, where she portrayed Candy Baker across multiple seasons.

Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later moved to British Columbia, where her passion for performance began to take shape. 

Early roles included appearances in the action series Viper and a small part in the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore.

On Supernatural, Fleming portrayed Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer, bringing warmth and humanity to a storyline often filled with darkness. 

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