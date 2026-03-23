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Who was Ronnie Bowman? Country singer dies at 64

Ronnie Bowman Cold Virginia Night earned IBMA Album of the Year

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 23, 2026

Ronnie Bowman Cold Virginia Night earned IBMA Album of the Year
Ronnie Bowman Cold Virginia Night earned IBMA Album of the Year

Ronnie Bowman, the award-winning bluegrass and country singer-songwriter, has died at age 64 following a motorcycle accident in Ashland City, Tennessee.

He passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, leaving behind a career that bridged traditional bluegrass and mainstream country.

Ronnie Bowman career:

Bowman first made his mark in the 1990s with the Lonesome River Band, helping define the sound of modern bluegrass.

His solo album Cold Virginia Night earned IBMA Album of the Year, while its title track was named Song of the Year.

He went on to win IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year three times (1995, 1998, 1999), cementing his reputation as one of the genre’s most powerful voices.

Beyond performance, Bowman was a prolific songwriter.

His work was recorded by major Nashville stars including Lee Ann Womack and Brooks & Dunn.

He co-wrote Chris Stapleton’s hit Nobody to Blame.

His gospel track Three Rusty Nails also won Gospel Performance of the Year, showcasing his versatility across genres.

Tributes from the bluegrass community describe him as “one of the greatest singers and songwriters in bluegrass and country music.”

Bowman remained active until recent years, releasing a self-titled project in 2019.

His death marks the end of a career that shaped generations of musicians and left an indelible mark on American roots music.

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