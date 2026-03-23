Zendaya shows off major signal to secret marriage with Tom Holland

Zendaya has added fresh fuel to speculation that she and Tom Holland have secretly married, stepping out for dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night wearing a gold band in place of her engagement ring.

The Euphoria star, 29, was spotted with Holland and friends, noticeably without the 5.2-carat diamond ring she debuted at the 2025 Golden Globes.

In its place was a simple gold band, the kind of detail that, given the swirling rumours, was always going to set the internet off again.

The pair appeared relaxed and in good spirits, stopping to chat with children in the car park before heading inside.

Zendaya kept things casual in a black long-sleeve top, white flowy trousers and ballet flats.

Holland wore a striped T-shirt, jeans and a tan hat, with a sweater tossed over one shoulder. His left hand, notably, was tucked inside his jeans pocket.

The outing is the latest chapter in a story that has been building for weeks.

It was Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, who first set tongues wagging when he shared that the "wedding has already happened."

His message to reporters was blunt: "You missed it." When pressed to clarify, he simply doubled down: "I said what I said."

Since then, the signals have kept coming.

Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold wedding band during a photoshoot for her new film The Drama, and when she was asked to give a "signal" about the marriage rumours at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on 12 March, she held up the ring to the cameras.

Yet when the subject came up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, she played it completely straight, claiming she hadn't seen any of the rumours and confirming only that the AI-generated wedding photos circulating online were not real.

Holland, for his part, has yet to be seen wearing any kind of band publicly, including during his appearance at the Empire State Building last Wednesday to celebrate the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

Whether that absence means anything at all is, at this point, anyone's guess.