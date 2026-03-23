Tom Holland supports Zendaya for ‘The Drama' before premiere

Tom Holland has given his seal of approval to Zendaya's upcoming film, and he's not holding back his enthusiasm.

The Spider-Man star took to Instagram ahead of The Drama's release to urge his followers to get their tickets, writing: "I honestly couldn't be more excited for you to see this movie and believe me when I say it's gonna floor you. Get your tickets now!"

The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma and Charlie, a happily engaged couple whose wedding week is thrown into chaos by an unexpected revelation.

The film also features Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates, among others.

It hits cinemas on 3 April.

Holland didn't walk the red carpet at the film's Los Angeles premiere, but Zendaya was equally warm when the subject of her partner came up.

Speaking to Deadline, she said she is "so excited" to be reuniting with Holland onscreen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, due on 23 July.

"Tom is so talented, and he's so great. And he cares so much," she said, adding with a laugh that she acknowledged being "biased."

"I think people will not be disappointed."

It's a mutual appreciation society that shows no signs of letting up, and with two major releases featuring the pair arriving within months of each other, their fans have plenty to look forward to.