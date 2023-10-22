Ruby Rose rescues SAG-AFTRA from Halloween announcement criticism

Ruby Rose recently expressed her support for SAG-AFTRA after the union asked Hollywood actors to celebrate Halloween in a way that is amicable to the strike this year.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA issued a digital brochure on its website where it advised the members not to dress up as movie or television characters.

Since then, many A-list celebrities, including Melissa Gilbert and Mandy Moore, accused the union of "misplacing their objectives."

However, Ruby defended the initiative by taking to her Instagram story as she outlined reasons behind why Halloween costumes are a "crucial component" of the strike.

The Orange Is The New Black actress wrote, "I have second hand embarrassment from the actors who have spoken out against @SAFAFTRA over Halloween costumes... pull it together and get to the picket line"

The Pitch Perfect 3 star, who has spent ten years in Hollywood, continued by alleging that the media "intentionally misrepresented" the union's email in order to harm SAG-AFTRA.



Ruby concluded by explaining that studios use Halloween as a "promotional tool," and that actors should avoid giving in to the temptation.