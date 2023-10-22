Lady Gaga reunites with Michael Polansky at SNL afterparty

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have ignited reunion rumors with their PDA at SNL afterparty

Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a stylish entrance at the star-studded Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City, accompanied by her on-off boyfriend, tech mogul Michael Polansky.

The Alejandro hitmaker singer opted for a casual look, donning a tassel leather jacket and black platform boots, while shielding her eyes with black sunglasses.

Polansky, on the other hand, sported a black T-shirt and brown jacket for the occasion.

Gaga and Polansky had previously ended their three-year relationship earlier this year but were recently spotted together, fueling rumors of a possible reconciliation.

The couple had initially been linked in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2020.

However, sources close to the pair revealed that their split was amicable, with the singer desiring marriage and children while the tech executive was not ready for such commitments.

In addition to her appearance at the SNL afterparty, Gaga recently joined rock legend Mick Jagger on stage at a surprise Rolling Stones gig. The duo performed their duet Sweet Sounds of Heaven, giving the crowd an electrifying performance.

Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have attended various high-profile events together, including the Super Bowl, the BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards.