 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can never live close to Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 23, 2023

Prince Harry can never live close to Prince William
Prince Harry can never live close to Prince William

Prince William will reportedly never allow Prince Harry anywhere near his property when he is around, experts fear.

All of this has been brought to light by royal expert Matt Wilkinson issued these claims and admissions.

He weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with TalkTV.

He started the chat off by saying, “He has to apply, okay. It’s a really bizarre situation. His father is the king, they have all of these properties, have all these empty castles, he has to apply thirty days in advance to ask if he can stay in a royal property.”

Especially considering the fact that “He’s obsessed with security,” and “has all these court cases running about security.”

“So, I believe it to be true that he would like to rent somewhere in Kensington Palace or maybe St James’s Palace because there’s actually rooms there” but the “problem with Kensington Palace is, William is often there.”

“He fell out with his brother when they lived next door to each other in Kensington Palace, but William's staff are there, William and Kate and the kids often pop around there, so it’s going to be difficult,” the expert also went on to note.

“If he did have permission to rent a place, it would likely be on the condition that they would have to keep the brothers apart. William spends a lot of time at Windsor.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?

Prince Harry makes 'deliberate move' to form 'connection' with Royals?
Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip

Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip
Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift keeps crushing Box Office with 'The Eras Tour' film
5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93
Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson

Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson
Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock

Katie Price's landlord dream for 'Mucky Mansion' hits renting roadblock
Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup

Blink-182 leaves 'All the Small Things' behind with iconic lineup
John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza

John Stamos exposes girlfriend Teri Copley's affair with Tony Danza
Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game to back 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce
Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir

Britney Spears reveals why she posts 'revealing' photos in new memoir
The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn