Prince Harry can never live close to Prince William

Prince William will reportedly never allow Prince Harry anywhere near his property when he is around, experts fear.

All of this has been brought to light by royal expert Matt Wilkinson issued these claims and admissions.

He weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with TalkTV.

He started the chat off by saying, “He has to apply, okay. It’s a really bizarre situation. His father is the king, they have all of these properties, have all these empty castles, he has to apply thirty days in advance to ask if he can stay in a royal property.”

Especially considering the fact that “He’s obsessed with security,” and “has all these court cases running about security.”

“So, I believe it to be true that he would like to rent somewhere in Kensington Palace or maybe St James’s Palace because there’s actually rooms there” but the “problem with Kensington Palace is, William is often there.”

“He fell out with his brother when they lived next door to each other in Kensington Palace, but William's staff are there, William and Kate and the kids often pop around there, so it’s going to be difficult,” the expert also went on to note.

“If he did have permission to rent a place, it would likely be on the condition that they would have to keep the brothers apart. William spends a lot of time at Windsor.”