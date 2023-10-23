Martha Stewart throws shade at age critics with stylish gala appearance

Martha Stewart, the renowned lifestyle guru at 82, silenced her age critics in spectacular fashion at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala.

Stewart's stunning appearance at the star-studded event left no room for doubt about her fashion-forward approach to aging gracefully.

When asked by The New York Post's Page Six about "dressing for one’s age," Stewart humorously retorted, "Dressing for whose age?"

She continued, "I’ve dressed the same since I was 17. If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same." She boldly asserted, "I don’t think about age. I think people are more fabulous than ever in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them."

Stewart's gala attire was a white sequin bouclé suit, complete with a flower-adorned boxy blazer and wide-leg jumpsuit. She added metallic peep-toe shoes, dramatic hanging earrings, and a tan bag to complete the look.

Designer Dennis Basso, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, crafted Martha Stewart's dazzling outfit. Stewart took to Instagram to express her admiration for Basso, commemorating the evening's glamour.

Earlier this year, Stewart turned heads as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model, proving that age is no barrier to breaking boundaries in style and fashion.

