Taylor Swift strikes a pose inside Travis Kelce's home alongside NFL icon

Taylor Swift was recently photographed inside Travis Kelce's home as she stood beside NFL legend Bernie Kosar.

Wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, the Enchanted songstress posed with a thumbs up while leaning on Bernie’s shoulder as she smiled for the camera.

The former quarterback shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption: "Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift13 pre KC game. Tough to see Deshaun Hurt!!!"

Taylor sported her Chiefs merch with a black mini skirt, while Bernie wore a red tracksuit.



Later, the 33-year-old singer attended Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers to cheer Travis on with her new pal Brittany Mahomes.

The Midnight crooner has been spending a lot of time with her new boyfriend as sources privy to Mail Online claim she "has fallen" for Travis.

An insider close to her friend Blake Lively claimed that Taylor is “completely infatuated” with the 34-year-old footballer.

“She is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way,” the tipster said.

