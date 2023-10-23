Sea conditions ‘very high’ as Cyclone Tej moves towards northwestward

This satellite image shows the journey of Cyclone Tej detected in the southwest Arabian Sea. — Screengrab/Zoom Earth

An Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) named "Tej", which has been brewing in the southwest Arabian Sea for the past few days, has continued to move northwestward toward the Arabian Peninsula's coast.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), over the past 12 hours, Cyclone Tej has been moving in a northwestward direction and is now "centred around latitude 14.4 N & longitude 53.2 °E".

The update, which was issued today (Monday) at 10:00am (PST), also revealed that the brewing cyclone is situated "about 300km southwest of Salalah (Oman), 220km southeast of Al Ghaydah (Yemen) and 1520km southwest of Gwadar (Pakistan)".

Additionally, the cyclone's maximum sustained surface winds are between 150-160km/h, with gusts reaching 180km/h.

Moreover, sea conditions are currently very high, with maximum wave heights of 35ft around the system centre, according to the Met Office.

The system is expected to continue moving in a northwest direction and is likely to cross the Yemen coast, near Al Ghaydah by midnight as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) with winds packing speeds of 120-130km/h and gusts reaching 150km/h.

However, it is important to note that there will be no impact on any of Pakistan's coastal areas from this system.

According to PMD's Daily Forecast, the weather is expected to remain dry for the next few days in most districts of Sindh, one of the coastal provinces of Pakistan.



Meanwhile, strong winds and thundershowers are likely to occur in and around some parts of Balochistan today, but dry weather is expected for the next few days.

