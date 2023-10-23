Will Meghan Markle ever return to Britain?

 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle does not want to come back to the UK ever, a royal expert has claimed.

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Angela Levin as saying “Meghan doesn't want to come back to the UK ever because it's not too small and not interesting. She thinks globally.”

Angela’s remarks came amid reports Prince Harry is looking to buy a property in the UK in order to divide his time between UK and US.

Speaking to GB News, the royal expert also disclosed the reason why Prince Harry may want a base in the UK.

She said, "I think Harry wants to come back because he can do it without asking his father, he can buy a house. He can then try and get protection, 24/7, because he will be around, at the expense of the taxpayer.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to US back in 2020.

