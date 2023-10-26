Kim Kardashian made the statement after she was called out for her single mom confessions in Jay Shetty's podcast

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on single mom struggles: 'Nannies don't matter'

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her life as a single mom and how tough it is despite having nannies and chefs at her assistance.

The 43-year-old reality TV star made the confession in the latest episode of The Kardashians where she takes her seven-year-old son Saint and his soccer friends for a game in Paris.

In the beginning of the episode, Kim can be seen in a van with the children as Saint says he needs to find his phone. The clip then cuts to her where she reflects on being a single parent.

Previously, Kim was called out after her Jay Shetty podcast when she opened up about parenting and viewers slammed her for complaining despite having house staff.

The show also inserted clips of her statements from the talk where the 43-year-old model says that parenting is "a really hard task" when you have four kids and they all "want to be put to bed at the same time."

"I mean I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," Kim said in the recent episode as she insists that parenthood has "nothing to say with the amount of help" that she had.

"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments," she added.

Kim concludes that she splits her day with work, family and kids, "I want to make sure my children have 90% of my time."

