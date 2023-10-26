 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on single mom struggles: 'Nannies don't matter'

Kim Kardashian made the statement after she was called out for her single mom confessions in Jay Shetty's podcast

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on single mom struggles: Nannies dont matter
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on single mom struggles: 'Nannies don't matter'

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her life as a single mom and how tough it is despite having nannies and chefs at her assistance.

The 43-year-old reality TV star made the confession in the latest episode of The Kardashians where she takes her seven-year-old son Saint and his soccer friends for a game in Paris.

In the beginning of the episode, Kim can be seen in a van with the children as Saint says he needs to find his phone. The clip then cuts to her where she reflects on being a single parent.

Previously, Kim was called out after her Jay Shetty podcast when she opened up about parenting and viewers slammed her for complaining despite having house staff. 

The show also inserted clips of her statements from the talk where the 43-year-old model says that parenting is "a really hard task" when you have four kids and they all "want to be put to bed at the same time."

"I mean I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," Kim said in the recent episode as she insists that parenthood has "nothing to say with the amount of help" that she had.

"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It's all about family and enjoying these moments," she added.

Kim concludes that she splits her day with work, family and kids, "I want to make sure my children have 90% of my time."

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK
David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’

David Beckham ventures into another documentary after Netflix’s ‘Beckham’
Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon