entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's brother-in-law welcomes his first child with wife Alizee Thevenet

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Kate Middleton's family receives good news 

James Middleton, Kate Middleton's brother, and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first child.

The Daily Mail published pictures of the couple pushing a stroller in the Notting Hill section of London. The sex of the child remains unknown as the couple has yet to confirm the news. 

James is the youngest child and only son of Carole and Michael Middleton.

The couple met in 2018 and got married in France in September 2021.

James and Kate Middleton's parents recently made headlines when they sold their nearly 40-year-old party supply company over financial woes.

Prince William's mother-in-law Carole started the party supply company when she could only find clown plates for Kate's fifth birthday party.

Party Pieces was "severely impacted" by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and suffered financial losses over the last financial year.

